Hemiandra pungens by imaginingsbysue
89 / 365

Hemiandra pungens

This is called a snake Hemiandra, it is a ground runner and has prickly stems - snakes use the prickles to help them shed their skin.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Sue

@imaginingsbysue
I was a member of 365 a few years ago, but while I was completing my PhD I ran out of time, so membership lapsed....
24% complete

Photo Details

