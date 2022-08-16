Previous
Gasteruptid
Gasteruptid

A tiny wasp that feeds on nectar as an adult and lays it's eggs inside nests of other insects (such as native bees and other wasps). The larvae are predators on the larvae of the host.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

