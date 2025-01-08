Previous
Olan Mills -1990 by imissgeorgeeastman
6 / 365

Olan Mills -1990

Found in a book, purchased from a thirft store.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

IMissGeorgeEastman
Dated on the back, 1990. Purchased in Central Florida.
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact