Ocean City, Maryland - 1991 by imissgeorgeeastman
Ocean City, Maryland - 1991

Window of The Original Rock and Roll Shop, located on the boardwalk.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
