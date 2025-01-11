Previous
Beaupré - 1990's by imissgeorgeeastman
Beaupré - 1990's

Canon AE1 double exposure, self developed and printed.
Capital Centre (Landover, Maryland) 1990's
IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
Tink
that is a great image.
January 11th, 2025  
