Used Water - 25 Cents by imissgeorgeeastman
Used Water - 25 Cents

1980's Oldtyme photography
Ocean City Maryland, at the Boardwalk

Here is a link that has several images of bath time from the early 1900's and older.
https://www.notesfromthefrontier.com/post/bathing-in-the-frontier
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
