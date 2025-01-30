Previous
Hockey by imissgeorgeeastman
16 / 365

Hockey

Beaupré - 1990's
Canon AE1 double exposure, self developed and printed.
Capital Centre (Landover, Maryland) 1990's
New scanner - here is the old scanner image.

30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
Much happier with the resultts of this new scanner. What do you few think?
January 30th, 2025  
