16 / 365
Hockey
Beaupré - 1990's
Canon AE1 double exposure, self developed and printed.
Capital Centre (Landover, Maryland) 1990's
New scanner - here is the old scanner image.
https://365project.org/imissgeorgeeastman/365/2025-01-11
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
IMissGeorgeEastman
@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
Tags
vintage
,
sports
,
hockey
IMissGeorgeEastman
Much happier with the resultts of this new scanner. What do you few think?
January 30th, 2025
