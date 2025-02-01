Previous
The Bell/Sims Wedding 1 by imissgeorgeeastman
The Bell/Sims Wedding 1

Left is Gordon Bell age 21
Right, his brother, Warren age 24
Washington DC Area - 1958
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
