20 / 365
The Bell/Sims Wedding 3
1958
Carol (Sims) Bell age 18
Gordon Bell age 21
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
IMissGeorgeEastman
@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
CanoScan LiDE 300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tink
It's all a blur. I like it regardless.
February 3rd, 2025
