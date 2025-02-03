Previous
The Bell/Sims Wedding 3 by imissgeorgeeastman
The Bell/Sims Wedding 3

1958
Carol (Sims) Bell age 18
Gordon Bell age 21
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
Tink
It's all a blur. I like it regardless.
February 3rd, 2025  
