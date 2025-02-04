Previous
The Bell/Sims Wedding 4 by imissgeorgeeastman
The Bell/Sims Wedding 4

Bridesmaid - unknown
Bride - Carol (Sims) Bell age 18
Groom - Gordon Bell age 21
Bestman - Warren Bell age 24
(brother of the groom)
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
