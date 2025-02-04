Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
The Bell/Sims Wedding 4
Bridesmaid - unknown
Bride - Carol (Sims) Bell age 18
Groom - Gordon Bell age 21
Bestman - Warren Bell age 24
(brother of the groom)
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
IMissGeorgeEastman
@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
21
photos
6
followers
9
following
5% complete
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
CanoScan LiDE 300
Taken
4th February 2025 7:49am
