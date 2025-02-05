Previous
The Bell/Sims Wedding 5 by imissgeorgeeastman
22 / 365

The Bell/Sims Wedding 5

The Newlyweds with brides parents.
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tink
Someone is not pleased. lol The poor groom looks shell shocked. This is a great shot.
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact