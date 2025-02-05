Sign up
22 / 365
22 / 365
The Bell/Sims Wedding 5
The Newlyweds with brides parents.
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
1
1
IMissGeorgeEastman
@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
22
photos
6
followers
9
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
CanoScan LiDE 300
Taken
5th February 2025 6:02am
Tink
Someone is not pleased. lol The poor groom looks shell shocked. This is a great shot.
February 5th, 2025
