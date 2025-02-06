Sign up
23 / 365
The Bell/Sims Wedding 6
The newlyweds with mother of the groom Iva.
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
IMissGeorgeEastman
@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
