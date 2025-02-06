Previous
The Bell/Sims Wedding 6 by imissgeorgeeastman
The Bell/Sims Wedding 6

The newlyweds with mother of the groom Iva.
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
