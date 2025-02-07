Previous
The Bell/Sims Wedding 7 by imissgeorgeeastman
The Bell/Sims Wedding 7

The newlyweds exit church
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
Tink
A snow filled wedding day can symbolize the couple's ability to weather any storms. I hope they did. Did they?
February 7th, 2025  
