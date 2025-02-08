Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Better Get While the Gettings Good - 9
For
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50306/new-challenge-lyrics
challenge.
The Bell/Sims Wedding - 8
The newlyweds exit.
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
They had four kids, one died of crib death. After 7 years she packed up and left him to raise the kids. The youngest was nearly three months at the time. She never returned.
Fiting for the lyrics challenge. I guess she took those lyrics seriuosly.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
1
IMissGeorgeEastman
@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
25
photos
6
followers
9
following
6% complete
View this month »
3
1
1
365
CanoScan LiDE 300
7th February 2025 6:31am
Public
lyrics-uparoundthebend
Wendy
ace
I should not laugh, but I did. Perfect! (because of the lyrics not the fate). Oh well.... can't wait to see what is next.
February 8th, 2025
