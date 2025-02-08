Previous
Better Get While the Gettings Good - 9 by imissgeorgeeastman
25 / 365

Better Get While the Gettings Good - 9

For https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50306/new-challenge-lyrics challenge.
The Bell/Sims Wedding - 8
The newlyweds exit.
McKendree United Methodist Church
Washington DC
1958
They had four kids, one died of crib death. After 7 years she packed up and left him to raise the kids. The youngest was nearly three months at the time. She never returned.

Fiting for the lyrics challenge. I guess she took those lyrics seriuosly.

8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
I should not laugh, but I did. Perfect! (because of the lyrics not the fate). Oh well.... can't wait to see what is next.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact