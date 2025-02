Better Get While the Gettings Good - 9

For https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50306/new-challenge-lyrics challenge.The Bell/Sims Wedding - 8The newlyweds exit.McKendree United Methodist ChurchWashington DC1958They had four kids, one died of crib death. After 7 years she packed up and left him to raise the kids. The youngest was nearly three months at the time. She never returned.Fiting for the lyrics challenge. I guess she took those lyrics seriuosly.