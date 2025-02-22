Previous
Bacia by imissgeorgeeastman
31 / 365

Bacia

Bacia at 10 weeks
March 7, 1989
Shetland Sheepdog
Maryland
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

IMissGeorgeEastman

@imissgeorgeeastman
I search out undeveloped film. old photo albums, and portraits.
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact