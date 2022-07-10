Sign up
My Inspiration
My wife has insisted that I try my hand at photography, and this was my first 'real' attempt.
She is an amazing talent and has taught me quite a bit over the past couple of months. I hope that one day I can impress her as much as she does me.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
imNewHere
@imnewhere
1
photos
2
followers
0
following
0% complete
1
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th July 2022 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Meg Storey
❤️❤️❤️
July 12th, 2022
