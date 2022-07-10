Previous
Next
My Inspiration by imnewhere
1 / 365

My Inspiration

My wife has insisted that I try my hand at photography, and this was my first 'real' attempt.

She is an amazing talent and has taught me quite a bit over the past couple of months. I hope that one day I can impress her as much as she does me.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

imNewHere

@imnewhere
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Meg Storey
❤️❤️❤️
July 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise