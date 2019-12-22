Previous
Wrapping by imnorman
356 / 365

Wrapping

Christmas wrapping paper
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Ian Norman

@imnorman
I thought 365 might be fun, and it is. Really enjoying posting an image each day and getting the creative juices flowing, inspired by lots...
97% complete

Hope D Jennings ace
Gorgeous abstract.
December 22nd, 2019  
Stephanie
Love the reflections!
December 22nd, 2019  
