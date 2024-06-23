Previous
033: Man and Horse by incrediblefran
33 / 365

033: Man and Horse

Spotted about town.
23rd June 2024

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
9% complete

Dorothy ace
Cute.
June 24th, 2024  
