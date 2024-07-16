Previous
056: Mess by incrediblefran
56 / 365

056: Mess

Solo parenting this week means lots and lots of blocks, everywhere.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
