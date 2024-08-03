Previous
074: Yarn by incrediblefran
74 / 365

074: Yarn

New project. Hopefully will be done for my friend's new baby later this year!
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise