103: After by incrediblefran
103 / 365

103: After

Had guests for dinner, with some very good wine.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
29% complete

