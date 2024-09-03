Previous
105: Plane by incrediblefran
105: Plane

On the way to (hopefully) sunny Greece.
3rd September 2024

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
