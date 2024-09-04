Previous
106: Sea and Sky by incrediblefran
106 / 365

106: Sea and Sky

Swimming in the sea this morning was lovely!
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
29% complete

Photo Details

