112: After the Storm by incrediblefran
112 / 365

112: After the Storm

Heading home from Corfu today. There was an enormous storm last night, and the clouds are lingering.
10th September 2024

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
30% complete

Photo Details

