Morning by ingajohansson
Morning

We haven't seen the sun for months and today the sky finally cleared from clouds. Hopefully this is a sign for a new and better year.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Inga Johansson

Inga Johansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Peter H ace
That's a beautiful sky.
January 17th, 2020  
