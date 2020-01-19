Previous
Sessan by ingajohansson
Photo 618

Sessan

Artificial vs natural light. She is looking out through a window with a lamp behind. I think the difference in colours is interesting though I'm a fan of natural light. She i our 10 years old little princess.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
