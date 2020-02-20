Sign up
Snowdrops
Snowdrops in my garden. The bokeh effect is from my Helios 44 lens as usual :) We have boring weather with wind and rain every day and not a touch of winter so far.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Inga Johansson
ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
snowdrops
,
helios
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
February 20th, 2020
