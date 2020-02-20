Previous
Next
Snowdrops by ingajohansson
Photo 620

Snowdrops

Snowdrops in my garden. The bokeh effect is from my Helios 44 lens as usual :) We have boring weather with wind and rain every day and not a touch of winter so far.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Inga Johansson

ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise