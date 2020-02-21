Sign up
Photo 621
Flooded
All the rain this winter has flooded the lakes and rivers in my part of the world. This river is called Mörrumsån and is famous for the salmon fishing.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Inga Johansson
ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
621
photos
66
followers
69
following
Tags
water
,
flood
,
river
