Photo 627
Water
I saw this splash of carbonated water on a bench at lunch. Just liked the way the little bubbles appeared and added a greenish tone in PS.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
1
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Tags
water
,
splash
Terri Morris
ace
I think it looks pretty cool.
February 28th, 2020
