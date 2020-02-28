Previous
Water by ingajohansson
Water

I saw this splash of carbonated water on a bench at lunch. Just liked the way the little bubbles appeared and added a greenish tone in PS.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Inga Johansson

I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Photo Details

Terri Morris ace
I think it looks pretty cool.
February 28th, 2020  
