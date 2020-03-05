Previous
Space by ingajohansson
Photo 631

Space

We are working on a new theme this week (at work). Space using your own fantasy and painted with dry pastel. This is my attempt, I have never used this type of pastels before, it was fun and easy to work with.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Peter H ace
Looks like fun!
March 5th, 2020  
