Storm by ingajohansson
Photo 635

Storm

I wanted to catch the hail storm but as usual, once my camera was in place it had turned into rain. Dramatic light anyhow.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
