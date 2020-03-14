Previous
Next
Skyline by ingajohansson
Photo 635

Skyline

After some days without wifi I'm trying to catch up. In the forest near the stable they have cut down some trees to make room for the rest to grow taller. This stump made me think of a skyline of a large city (never seen one irl) by a river.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Inga Johansson

ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise