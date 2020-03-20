Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 638
Water
The cows aren't out on the field yet so this is water from the winter's rain. Today is the
vernal equinox and light wins over darkness again. The sky turned out a bit odd when uploaded.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Inga Johansson
ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
639
photos
64
followers
69
following
175% complete
View this month »
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
field
,
windmill
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a juxtaposition of old and new. Nice comp.
March 21st, 2020
Inga Johansson
ace
Thank you, I liked that contrast too.
March 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close