Water

The cows aren't out on the field yet so this is water from the winter's rain. Today is the
vernal equinox and light wins over darkness again. The sky turned out a bit odd when uploaded.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Inga Johansson

I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a juxtaposition of old and new. Nice comp.
March 21st, 2020  
Inga Johansson ace
Thank you, I liked that contrast too.
March 21st, 2020  
