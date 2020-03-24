Previous
Triple exposure by ingajohansson
Photo 640

Triple exposure

I'm working from home and my students are home too. We use the internet and our phones to communicate and make art.
This is a triple exposure made in camera, very fun to make after I've seen others doing this.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Inga Johansson

I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Peter Dulis ace
love these kind of shots - fav
March 24th, 2020  
