Anemone hepatica by ingajohansson
Anemone hepatica

I just liked the way the ligth showed through the petals. And the spring of course.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
