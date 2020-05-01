Previous
Slow TV by ingajohansson
Photo 646

Slow TV

A shot from my TV screen. This is the second year Swedish public service TV sends slow tv of moose migrating from the coast to the mountains for summer grazing. Called "Den stora älgvandringen". Last year was an unexpected success and this year they have added better cameras and drones. Broadcasted 24/7 without comments and music, just nature as it is. The moose have to cross an icy river and that is what all this is about. They have taken this route for thousands of years as can be seen in old traps. You can read more about it here (using translate i guess :) https://www.svt.se/kultur/den-stora-algvandringen-gor-succe-igen
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
