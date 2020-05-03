Previous
Wild Garlic by ingajohansson
Wild Garlic

A very popular plant in the wild in my part of Sweden. People use it to make pesto and soup, I prefer it in the forest where it covers the ground if it thrives.
3rd May 2020

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
