Photo 648
Wild Garlic
A very popular plant in the wild in my part of Sweden. People use it to make pesto and soup, I prefer it in the forest where it covers the ground if it thrives.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
0
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garlic
,
allium
