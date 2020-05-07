Sign up
Photo 649
A unique day
This is a short time lapse created by my students. They have all made their own film and I have assembled them into this little film.
The theme is: What to do on a day when your'e home from school due to corona.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
0
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Tags
film
,
time lapse
