Photo 653
Caltha palustris
My intention first was to shoot the flowers but then I saw this leaf and the glimmering water behind. The bokeh from the Helios in combination with sun and shadow is fun to work with and always comes with surprises.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Inga Johansson
ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Tags
sun
,
leaf
,
bokeh
,
helios
