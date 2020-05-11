Previous
Caltha palustris by ingajohansson
Photo 653

Caltha palustris

My intention first was to shoot the flowers but then I saw this leaf and the glimmering water behind. The bokeh from the Helios in combination with sun and shadow is fun to work with and always comes with surprises.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
