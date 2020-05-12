Previous
Horses by ingajohansson
Photo 654

Horses

I was invited to exhibit my photos on a swedish website some week ago and now they are published and ready to view. Even though most of you have seen them before I hope you enjoy a visit to my exhibition.
http://www.fotografer.n.nu/inga-johansson
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Inga Johansson

I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
very nice - fav
May 12th, 2020  
