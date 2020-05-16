Previous
Centaurea montana by ingajohansson
Photo 656

Centaurea montana

Cold, windy and a slight rain today and not very much like spring at all. If anyone know the english name of this plant I'll be glad to know. Shot with the Helios-44 as usual.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Inga Johansson

@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry.
