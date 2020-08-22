Previous
Next
Lights by ingajohansson
Photo 657

Lights

Experimenting with my fish eye lens and realized the motive has to be att bit bigger to get the full effect. I couldn't get closer and wanted the closest lamp to fill a corner.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Inga Johansson

ace
@ingajohansson
I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise