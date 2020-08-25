Previous
Behind the gate by ingajohansson
Behind the gate

A combination of two shots and a lot of playing in Lightroom and Photoshop. I wanted to create an unreal and a bit eerie feeling. The gate has no fence and nothing special on the other side, quite odd.
Inga Johansson

I am swedish and like photography because of the mix of technology, gadgets and artistry. I just finished my first year and am happily starting...
