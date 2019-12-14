Previous
Next
Pebble beach by ingrid01
Photo 1973

Pebble beach

On the first day of our road trip we had a quick stop at "Pebble beach". It is just beautiful with the blue water. And my son and husband enjoyed throwing pebbles in the water :)
14th December 2019 14th Dec 19

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Nov 2017 - I'm already in my 4th year on 365, so time for an update... Because my kids are getting bigger (they are 11, 14...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise