Photo 1984
Best wishes for 2020!
Posting a little late, but I do wish everybody seeing this picture the very best for 2020!
This picture was taken during a camel race we visited on the last day of 2019.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Nov 2017 - I'm already in my 4th year on 365, so time for an update... Because my kids are getting bigger (they are 11, 14...
1984
photos
25
followers
31
following
543% complete
Tags
new year
,
camel
