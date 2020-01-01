Previous
Best wishes for 2020! by ingrid01
Photo 1984

Best wishes for 2020!

Posting a little late, but I do wish everybody seeing this picture the very best for 2020!

This picture was taken during a camel race we visited on the last day of 2019.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
