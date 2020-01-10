Prenumbral Lunar Eclipse

We have a great roof and because I read about the prenumbral lunar eclipse, I went to have a look. The eclipse started at 9.07pm here, but is was cloudy... Around 10.15pm it got a bit clearer and I was able to take some pictures. The maximum eclipse was at 11.10pm, but a cloud was passing, so I had to wait a few minutes. Except the first picture in this collage all pictures were taken with the same shutter speed and aperture, in the hope to be able to compare and see the shadow. There is a little shadow on the right, but it wasn't spectacular enough to stay up until 1.12am, so I went to bed shortly after the maximum eclipse.