A wet and sad day

This morning we heard that the Sultan Qaboos of Oman passed away. He was ill, so it was not a big surprise, however people are very sad.

There will be a 3 day mourning period. Schools, offices etc will be closed. My kids return to school on Tuesday, my husband will return on Wednesday.

The weather added to the sadness as it was a dark and rainy day. According to the statistics Oman has only 3 rainy days each year. This was the first one in 2020, but the 7th since we arrived in August.