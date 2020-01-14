Ready...

This is not a hotel (or cruise ship) bedroom... it is our spare bedroom, ready for my parents. They will come tomorrow night and because today was the 3rd and last day with no school (due to the official mourning period for Oman because Sultan Qaboos passed away last Friday) Yelena had time to play with towels. The swans were easy, but to make a whole camel was too hard. That's why she came up with 2 camel heads in glasses in the bathroom. I just love it! And bet her grandparents will love it too!