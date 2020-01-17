Previous
A Day in Paradise by ingrid01
Photo 2007

A Day in Paradise

The second day of my parents' visit was a Friday (weekend here). We took a day pass at the Shangri-La resort close by.
My dad like the beautiful birds. Google tells me that this is a Red Wattled Lapwing.
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
