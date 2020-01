Mutrah Corniche, Muscat

On the 6th day of my parents' visit they wanted to go to a big shopping mall. So I dropped them off and picked them up after 2.5 hours.

So no pictures were taken and I post another one taken on January 20th. This is the Muthra Corniche. It was low tide and I was surprised to see so many birds. Then thinking about it... it was close to the fish market...